'Land of the giants' - Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann expecting tough Bromley task

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, is expecting a proper physical challenge in their next assignment at Bromley tomorrow night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers have won their last three matches, the most recent a convincing 3-0 success at home to Newport County at the weekend. Rob Street scored a brace with Luke Molyneux adding gloss in a professional performance. That helped strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion spot with Notts County and AFC Wimbledon both slipping up.

Tuesday's trip to Hayes Lane will see Rovers try to gain revenge after a shock 1-0 loss at home back in October, and McCann is expecting another battle when they head south midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll make sure we prepare right and get ready for Bromley," he said. "We'll travel down after training on Monday and get ready for a really tough challenge there.

Grant McCann takes his side to Bromley on Tuesday night.

"When they came here the last time they were a big, big team. It was land of the giants! We've got to be ready for that.

"They're very dangerous, have good players and a good manager. They've come up from the National League and to be where they are in this division, it's an incredible job that Andy's (Woodman) done down there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to be physical, ready for the challenge and ready to pick up second balls. It's not too dis-similar to going to an Accrington or a Morecambe on a Tuesday night. It's tough but Bromley are ahead of those two teams and have more quality than those two in my opinion."