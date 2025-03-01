Ex-Doncaster Rovers striker sets unwanted red card record and equals Sheffield Wednesday man

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 1st Mar 2025, 23:07 BST

Former Doncaster Rovers forward John Marquis has entered the record books - but not for the reason he'd have wanted.

Marquis enjoyed three goal-laden campaigns at Rovers between 2016 and 2019. He's now plying his trade at Shrewsbury Town as they battle relegation from League One.

But Saturday saw the striker hit the headlines when he was given his marching orders - after just 13 seconds.

Marquis, 32, was deemed to have elbowed Peterborough United's Sam Hughes and referee Martin Woods wasted no time brandishing his red card. His red card matched the record set by ex-Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kevin Pressman in 2000, after he handled outside of the penalty area in a game against Wolves.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Shrewsbury lost 3-1 to Peterborough, a result that leaves them bottom after Cambridge overtook them thanks to a win over Crawley.

Shrews boss Gareth Ainsworth said of Marquis' dismissal: "I don't think it was a red card. John's devastated in the dressing room to be sent off.

"He has tried to put his arm across the centre-half, rather than leading with his arm and trying to whack him. That's two different things. You've got to use your common sense and say 'it's a bit dangerous mate and it's a yellow card'. Not a straight red. All the fans are baying for it. The bench is up in arms, it's hard for the ref, but come on."

