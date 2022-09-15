Hurst joined Rovers on a free transfer from Birmingham City this summer in pursuit of first-team football and has featured in every league game so far this term.

The 20-year-old, who can operate on either flank, netted his first two goals in professional football in the 2-1 win over Salford City last month.

Doncaster's Kyle Hurst prepares to take on a defender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Of course I’m living my dream,” he said.

"It’s an amazing feeling and I just want to keep pushing forward."

The youngster has proved popular with Doncaster’s fans ever since impressing on trial during pre-season.

"It’s a great feeling when you hear them chanting your name,” he said.

Is it time for his own personalised chant, then?

"I’m still waiting for it,” he confessed.

"I think it’s just ‘Hursty’ at the moment. But it means the world to me.”

Hurst admitted to learning on the job in men’s football, including how to deal with disappointment.

After a strong start to the season, Doncaster have lost their last two fixtures in League Two.

He added: "I’m learning a lot. Getting beat is a horrible feeling and I never want that, but it’s all part of the journey.

"I know as a team and as a club our reaction is going to be perfect.”

Rovers have the chance to bounce back at home to Swindon Town on Saturday.

Hurst said: "We know what we can do, we have shown that. There’s nothing to worry about, it’s going to happen.