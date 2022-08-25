Key Doncaster Rovers defender ruled out of Northampton Town trip

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three defenders limped off injured in last weekend's 2-1 win over Salford City.

Anderson and Knoyle both sustained back injuries, while Long, who had replaced the former as a substitute, hyperextended his knee during a challenge.

Doncaster's Tom Anderson will miss Saturday's trip to Northampton through injury.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: "Tom will be out of the weekend, the other two we’re hopeful on.

"We’ll see how they are tomorrow, if they can train with the group and assess it.”

On Anderson, who has made just four appearances since December owing to a foot injury, McSheffrey added: “He will see someone next week – his appointment is next week.

"We hope it will settle down during that period in the meantime. We will have to get an expert opinion on it.”

All other players who featured against Salford should be OK to go again this weekend, McSheffrey said.

Jon Taylor has trained with his teammates this week as he edges closer to a return to action.

The winger has not played competitively since November due to an ankle injury.

He returned for the start of pre-season only to suffer a thigh strain.

McSheffrey said: “He’s almost too eager at times and you can pick up little niggles here and there.

"We have just got to make sure when he gets in he stays in.”

Doncaster’s other sidelined players, including Ben Close, Reo Griffiths and Ollie Younger, are still a little way of returning with separate timescales their respective returns.

Youth-team graduate Bobby Faulkner played 70 minutes off the bench on Saturday and could be set for his first professional start against the Cobblers this weekend.

The 18-year-old, from Norton, impressed throughout pre-season and again against Salford.

McSheffrey said: “He doesn’t let people down, he wants the shirt and he’s hungry.

"That's the key. He’s hungry every time he’s on the bench, so his attitude is spot on.

"We won’t hesitate if we have to put him in.”

Out-of-favour right-back Charlie Seaman is also under consideration for selection despite being available for loan and having previously been overlooked for the matchday squad in the league this term.