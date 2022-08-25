Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers take on another of League Two’s four remaining unbeaten sides at Sixfields Stadium on Saturday and both teams head into the clash equal on points after five games.

Brady said: “They have had a good start and have really done well to pick up points like ourselves.

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They have two good draws on the road and I feel that the way in which they got the result on the weekend means they will be in a buoyant mood.

"We are at home and we have done well at home recently, we have got to make sure we are on top from the off.”

Like Doncaster, the Cobblers have three wins and two draws so far. Two of those have come on their own patch.

They have also enjoyed several late shows, picking up five of their eight points courtesy of goals in the final ten minutes.

Striker Sam Hoskins scored his seventh goal of the season with 97 minutes on the clock last weekend as Northampton fought back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 against Crewe Alexandra.

Brady said: “That's a huge characteristic to have, it’s a trait of a lot of good teams.

"Another good trait I would like to get back is keeping clean sheets and not making it a mountain to climb.”

Northampton have yet to keep a clean sheet this term and have shipped eight goals in the opening month of the 22/23 campaign.

Only slow starters Stockport County and Hartlepool United have conceded more (nine).

Brady praised the speed of Doncaster’s turnaround under Gary McSheffrey following last season’s relegation and said: “It’s not easy to do.

"That shows they have really got great organisation and they have certainly got some very, very good players that we are fully aware of.

"We are going to make sure we nullify any one of those threats.”

Northampton have also avoided a hangover this term after devastatingly missing out on automatic promotion.

Despite being in pole position for third spot on the final day and beating Barrow 3-1, Bristol Rovers leapfrogged them on goals scored after thrashing already-relegated Scunthorpe United 7-0.