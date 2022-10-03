News you can trust since 1925
Key Doncaster Rovers defender likely to miss Hartlepool United clash

Towering centre-back Joseph Olowu will likely miss Doncaster Rovers’ trip to Hartlepool United tomorrow night after suffering a nasty facial injury.

By Steve Jones
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:00 am

Olowu collided with his Rovers teammate James Maxwell in the opening stages of Saturday’s win over Rochdale as their pair went to clear the ball.

Doncaster Rovers player ratings after scrappy win over Rochdale

He received treatment for several minutes before being withdrawn and replaced by Bobby Faulkner.

Rovers defender Joseph Olowu. Picture Tony Johnson

“It’s not great at all,” Doncaster’s assistant boss Steve Eyre said.

"Until he’s been fully checked over and examined by medical experts, I wouldn’t like to guess what it is.

“But he’s suffering eye socket and cheekbone swelling.

“We won this game for the football club, but especially for him.”

A further update on Olowu’s condition is expected when Gary McSheffrey faces the press this afternoon to preview tomorrow’s game.

On the chances of Olowu, who has impressed at the heart of defence when fit this season, making the match, Eyre said: "I don’t know.

"I don’t know if it’s classed as concussion but looking at him in the dressing room – the lads are comforting him now – it looks highly unlikely for, let’s say safely, seven days.”

Striker Kieran Agard scored the opening goal as Rovers made it three wins from three in Lancashire. He said: “Joe’s an important player for us and we’re all disappointed that he had to go off.

“We’re rallying around him in the changing room.

“You have to deal with it. We’ve got strength in the team to come off the bench and fill in nicely, which is exactly what Bobby [Faulkner] did.”

Doncaster could move back into the play-off places with a positive result against Hartlepool.

