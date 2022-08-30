Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The energetic winger featured in the first half as a largely youthful Rovers side played out a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United’s under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy this evening.

Taylor was one of few bright sparks for Doncaster in the first period before his planned substitution at half time.

Jon Taylor made his long-awaited return from injury against Newcastle Under-21s.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: “We came through it without injuries, touch wood, that was the main thing, and we got the extra bonus point.

“He (Taylor) comes into contention for the squad. I thought he had a decent first half. He got on the ball for us, got into some dangerous areas and I’m really pleased for him to be back.

McSheffrey added: "He could have probably played longer but the plan was always 45 (minutes) and we don’t want to risk too much with Jon too early.

"We are just steady with Jon, but he’s available now.”

Taylor, 30, had not played since November due to an ankle injury. He returned for the start of pre-season training only to strain a muscle in his thigh.

McSheffrey made ten changes against the Magpies and handed professional debuts to youth team captain Jak Whiting and his teammate Jack Raper off the bench.

There were also appearances another appearance for striker Jack Goodman in the first half, while Bobby Faulkner was the only player to keep his place from the side that beat Northampton last time out.

McSheffrey said: “There were some valubale minutes for players, some debuts for kids. It was a good evening.

"We were scrappy but we found a way to not lose without playing particularly clean and crisp on the ball.”

Doncaster won a penalty shoot-out at the end of the match by four goals to two to bank a bonus point.

On the performance, McSheffrey said: "We had our moments when we looked a threat but that was more through individual good bits of play.