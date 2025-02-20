Jay McGrath injury update as Doncaster Rovers turn attentions towards Accrington Stanley

Doncaster Rovers got back on track on Tuesday night, with a much-needed 1-0 win away at struggling Morecambe.

Grant McCann's troops took an early lead through Rob Street and were in command of the tie before Jack Senior's dismissal made for a nervy finale. But they thankfully held out to move back into the automatic promotion places.

The match saw Jay McGrath once again miss out. The centre-half, who has enjoyed a superb first full campaign with his hometown club, has a groin complain that he picked up towards the end of the recent game against Chesterfield.

He has now missed the last three outings but offering an update to the Free Press in the immediate aftermath of the Morecambe victory, McCann said: "Jay did some training on Tuesday and will have Wednesday off. He'll then join back in with the group on Thursday.

"He just hasn't had a group session yet so it's important that we make sure he ticks all the boxes before we introduce him back into the group."

In the absence of McGrath and captain Richard Wood - who is making good progress in his own recovery from injury - Joseph Olowu and Tom Anderson played a big part in helping keep an eighth shut-out of the league season.

"We've got four very, very good centre-halves for this league," McCann added. "Whatever two or three we play - depending how we go - they'll give us everything they have.

"Joseph probably had a bit of an iffy game for his standards against Grimsby but he showed against Morecambe a maturity and calmness and was outstanding."