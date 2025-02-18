Doncaster Rovers set for injury boost ahead of run-in as defender steps up return

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 18th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says Richard Wood is stepping up in his recovery from a long-term injury.

The club captain featured just twice this term, back in August, before undergoing ankle surgery. That would be one of three times the veteran would go under the knife in a bid to sort out the troublesome issue.

McCann is now hopeful that Wood, 39, will be in a position to aid Rovers' promotion push for the final stage of the run-in.

"He's pushing along well. He's obviously going to need a bit of fitness work to get back up to speed," McCann said, speaking ahead of tonight's trip to Morecambe.

"He's been involved the last three or four training sessions so we'll just keep pushing him and keep working with him. To have his experience and know-how coming back into the group, whenever he's ready, it'll be big.

Richard Wood (right) has not featured for Rovers since way back in August.Richard Wood (right) has not featured for Rovers since way back in August.
Richard Wood (right) has not featured for Rovers since way back in August.

"Woody knows how important he is to us; not only to me and the staff but the players also. They listen to what he says, as well as the other experienced heads Billy (Sharp), Joe (Ironside) and Tom Anderson.

"They listen and they take heed so those boys are really important for us."

Fellow centre-half Jay McGrath (groin) has missed the last two games with McCann saying before the Grimsby fixture that he "may possibly be ready for Tuesday at Morecambe". James Maxwell will be assessed again before tonight's game after suffering a suspected broken toe against the Mariners.

