The striker, whose spell at the Eco-Power Stadium is due to come to an end this month, has not played since August due to tendonitis in his knee, which saw him return to his parent club for treatment.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “We have had discussions around Josh, he is a player I have not worked with.

“There’s further discussions planned and there will be some clarity at the end of the week.”

Andrews was signed by previous boss Gary McSheffrey and failed to score in his five appearances for Doncaster.

Schofield confirmed no bids have been made for potential new recruits – and said he was not aware of interest in any of his star players.

He said: “Discussions are still ongoing in terms of the players we've identified, the type of player and profile.

"There's still plenty of time in the January transfer window to make sure we identify the right kind of players."

Schofield admitted injuries to several senior players, including Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor, could influence his decisions in the transfer market this month.

He said: "There's always thinking about when these players are going to return, how quickly we can get them to a real competitive level and it can slightly influence our decisions with regard to recruitment.”