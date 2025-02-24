James Maxwell injury latest as Grant McCann delivers update on fellow Doncaster Rovers defender

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has provided a fitness update on two of his defenders.

Full-back pair James Maxwell and Tom Nixon both sat out last weekend's 2-1 win away at Accrington Stanley. Maxwell sustained a broken toe in the recent match against Grimsby Town. He subsequently sat out the back-to-back away victories at Morecambe and Stanley.

With no midweek game - Rovers are next in action at home to Newport County on Saturday - McCann is hopeful that the brief rest period aids the Scot's recovery.

"James tried (to be ready) for Accrington," McCann told the Free Press. "I said to him on the Friday to just allow it (the injury) to settle down and then let's see where he is by the end of next week.

"What we have to do is try to stay on top of his fitness. Because he's not going to be able to get on the pitches so he's going to have to do something else to keep himself ticking over. That gives him a chance to get back for next week (Newport)."

With Maxwell injured and Jack Senior sitting out the first of a three-game ban, centre-half Jay McGrath was parachuted in at left-back and gave a solid display.

Tom Nixon is another who McCann hopes to have back available against the Exiles, after sickness laid him low in Lancashire. McCann added: "Tom still wasn't feeling too good on Saturday morning when we spoke to him, but he should be alright by the early part of the week I should imagine."