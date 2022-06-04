James Coppinger discusses Doncaster Rovers' squad and the type of player on the club's transfer radar

Rovers were relegated from League One in desperate fashion and the size of this summer’s rebuild has been a source of debate among fans.

But Coppinger believes Rovers are in a strong position heading into a very different window to the one this time last year.

Rovers brought in no fewer than 14 players last summer as Richie Wellens inherited a wafer-thin squad but ultimately failed to get a tune out of the new-look group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Coppinger. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Current boss Gary McSheffrey than made a further five permanent signings in January and, with 21 players now under contract at Rovers, a similar number of new arrivals are expected in the build-up to the League Two season.

"With the players we've already got here, I believe we've got a really strong squad,” Coppinger told Rovers’ media team.

“Last year we were in a little bit of a different situation where we trying to recruit and there was a lot that came through the door.

“This year it'll be specific ones that we want to bring in.

“[We're looking for] characters that can complement the dressing room really well and can influence the dressing room.

“Last year it was tough on the younger players.

“We spent a lot of last season not being able to get what we call leaders on the pitch and experience on the pitch.

“The young lads were thrown in at the deep end whereas we want to bring characters in - lads that can help and influence and drive those players on.”

Rovers made former Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins their first signing of the summer last month.

"I think it was a no-brainer from our perspective, seeing how well he did last year in a struggling team at Fleetwood,” said Coppinger.

“He’s got an eye for goal, full of energy, so we believe he can add to and complement the midfielders we’ve already got really well.

"Getting him over the line early doors sets the tone,” he added.

"It shows we have an intent to bounce back from last season.”