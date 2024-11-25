'It'll be competitive' - Doncaster Rovers to face South Yorkshire rivals in 'bounce' match
With nobody currently in the treatment room and a stacked December schedule on the horizon, McCann has organised a 'bounce' game against Rotherham this midweek.
The fixture with Steve Evans' side will be behind-closed-doors but will likely see a clutch of players get some much-needed game time. Ben Close and Zain Westbrooke are just two of those who will likely feature against the Millers.
Revealing the news to the Free Press after Saturday's stalemate at Carlisle, McCann said: "We've got a game against Rotherham in midweek. It'll be a good game and it'll be a competitive game because Steve's got a good squad there.
"He'll bring a team over to us. We'll get a lot of players some minutes so that'll be pleasing given the fact that we've got a really busy schedule coming up.
"Zain is good. Ben Close is good too. Harry Clifton, Ephraim Yeboah and Brandon Fleming will probably all feature.
"(Richard) Woody is back training, Josh Emmanuel trained today as well. So we've got a lot of players that need minutes and a lot of those on the bench need minutes as well so we'll probably have to chop and change it in terms of numbers."
Rovers travel to non-league Kettering on Sunday (December 1) in the FA Cup second round for the first of eight games next month.
