'Rock solid', 'Shaky moments' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Carlisle United stalemate

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 7

Some shaky first half moments, including when he gifted the ball to Carlisle's Adu-Adjei yards from goal but recovered to smother the shot. Made two terrific saves right at the death - the first came before a subsequent tap-in was ruled out for offside, the second to claw away a header. Important contributions. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD