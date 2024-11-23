Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers; 23/11/2024 3.00pm Doncasters' Billy Sharp is held back, but no penaltyPicture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers; 23/11/2024 3.00pm Doncasters' Billy Sharp is held back, but no penalty
'Rock solid', 'Shaky moments' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Carlisle United stalemate

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 17:03 GMT
Doncaster Rovers and Carlisle United played out a goalless stalemate at Brunton Park.

Grant McCann’s side probably shaded the contest in Cumbria but had to be content for a point in a game that saw them finish a man light after Jay McGrath earned a second yellow card.

Rovers had the better chances throughout but couldn’t take any of them – Kyle Hurst and Jordan Gibson coming closest. They also had a late scare when Carlisle thought they’d snatched the win but thankfully the offside flag quickly came to their rescue as spoils were shared.

Here’s how we rated the Rovers players at Brunton Park:

Some shaky first half moments, including when he gifted the ball to Carlisle's Adu-Adjei yards from goal but recovered to smother the shot. Made two terrific saves right at the death - the first came before a subsequent tap-in was ruled out for offside, the second to claw away a header. Important contributions.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 7

Diligent defensively up against the lively Kadeem Harris. Got forward in bundles and couldn't fault his effort. Replaced by Sbarra in the latter stages.

2. Jamie Sterry 6

A worry when he momentarily went down and needed treatment but thankfully carried on. Put in a tremendous bit of recovery with a goal-saving challenge to thwart Adu-Adeji when he was through on goal on the hour. Rock solid.

3. Joseph Olowu 8

Show of strength first half when he rode more than a few challenges from Carlisle attackers whilst holding onto the ball. Put some good blocks in. Earned a cheap red for a late, late second booking but thankfully it wasn't costly.

4. Jay McGrath 6

