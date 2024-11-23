'Rock solid', 'Shaky moments' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Carlisle United stalemate

Grant McCann’s side probably shaded the contest in Cumbria but had to be content for a point in a game that saw them finish a man light after Jay McGrath earned a second yellow card.
Rovers had the better chances throughout but couldn’t take any of them – Kyle Hurst and Jordan Gibson coming closest. They also had a late scare when Carlisle thought they’d snatched the win but thankfully the offside flag quickly came to their rescue as spoils were shared.
Here’s how we rated the Rovers players at Brunton Park:
1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 7
Some shaky first half moments, including when he gifted the ball to Carlisle's Adu-Adjei yards from goal but recovered to smother the shot. Made two terrific saves right at the death - the first came before a subsequent tap-in was ruled out for offside, the second to claw away a header. Important contributions. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Jamie Sterry 6
Diligent defensively up against the lively Kadeem Harris. Got forward in bundles and couldn't fault his effort. Replaced by Sbarra in the latter stages. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Joseph Olowu 8
A worry when he momentarily went down and needed treatment but thankfully carried on. Put in a tremendous bit of recovery with a goal-saving challenge to thwart Adu-Adeji when he was through on goal on the hour. Rock solid. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Jay McGrath 6
Show of strength first half when he rode more than a few challenges from Carlisle attackers whilst holding onto the ball. Put some good blocks in. Earned a cheap red for a late, late second booking but thankfully it wasn't costly. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.