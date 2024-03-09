"It won't peter out" - Grant McCann's bullish promise as Doncaster Rovers revival continues

Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 09/03/24, K.O 3pm. Doncaster's manager Grant McCann

His side produced a controlled and assured performance as they beat Crewe Alexandra 2-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium. Goals in either half from Hakeeb Adelakun and Tommy Rowe settled the contest.

Rovers have lost just one of their last eight games although they've almost certainly left it too late to mount a play-off push. McCann's men sit 19th in the table although they are 12 points shy of the play-off positions.

"I'm not the sort of person to let things peter out." McCann said. "The players know that. I'm not about that. This football club, me, Cliff (Byrne) are not about that. We want them to keep their foot on the gas, regardless of who we're playing.

"It certainly won't peter out. We'll be ultra-competitive in every game. I felt it was a really good performance today. We spoke at half-time and knew Crewe would be strong second half so we knew we'd have to be good.

"But apart from one chance which Tim (Lo-Tutala) saved, I can't remember too many times that they threatened us. I thought it was a really good and controlled performance."

After a tame and uneventful start, it was Adelakun who grabbed the contest by the scruff of the neck. His shot forced the corner which would ultimately result in the opening goal.

The Lincoln City loanee, fresh from winning the latest EFL Player of the Month award for League Two, enhanced his credentials further by seeing his set-piece from the left fly straight over goalkeeper Tom Booth and into the net for his fourth goal in Rovers colours.

The contest barely got out of first gear thereafter but substitute Rowe doubled the lead for the hosts with an instinctive finish a yard out.

That knocked the stuffing out of Crewe, whose automatic promotion hopes took a hit whilst Rovers. They rallied slightly but apart from the aforementioned save that Lo-Tutala pulled off to keep out Rio Adebisi, there wasn't much to worry the hosts.

The only blot on the afternoon was a number of early exits, with James Maxwell and Jamie Sterry both departing with groin-related injuries. Joe Ironside and Matty Craig were also withdrawn at half-time with what McCann described as soreness and stiffness.

His hope is that all four are not serious.