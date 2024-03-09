'A trick up his sleeve' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Crewe Alexandra win

Hakeeb Adelakun opened the scoring straight from a corner before sub Tommy Rowe poked home from close range in the second half. Visitors Crewe offered little all afternoon as Grant McCann's side got back to winning ways.
Here is how we rated the players:
2. Thimothee Lo-Lutala - 6
Another clean sheet although in truth Crewe offered precious little all afternoon. Good stop to deny Adebisi at 2-0. Kicking was a bit hit and miss early on. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Jamie Sterry - 6
Didn't do an awful lot wrong before going down injured and then being replaced just after the half-hour mark. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Tom Anderson - 7
Aerially he was solid and always vocal when organising the rest of the team. Contributed plenty to the clean sheet. Photo: HOWARD ROE