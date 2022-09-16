After a strong start to life back in League Two, Rovers have been beaten in their last two matches and let themselves down with an especially poor performance against Barrow on Tuesday.

They still occupy the final play-off spot, however, and have back-to-back home games to look forward to, starting tomorrow against Swindon Town.

Doncaster's Gary McSheffrey dishes out instructions against Barrow.

“If the lads let the defeats get in their heads then it can derail the good start we have had,” said Doncaster boss McSheffrey.

"Two defeats in eight league games is not a disaster in the bigger picture.

“It’s down to how the lads react now. It could tilt either way.”

McSheffrey is set to freshen up his starting XI to take on the Robins, who are unbeaten in the league since the opening day but have only won twice.

“There won’t be wholesale changes but there will definitely be one or two,” he said.

Training on Thursday consisted of a debrief from Tuesday before a line was drawn under what McSheffrey hopes was just a bad day at the office.

He said: “There’s been firm words – fair words – but no falling out with anyone.

"It’s been very constructive. It (Thursday) has been a good day.

"Over the course of the season you are going to get two or three little slaps that give you a reality check.

"We’ve definitely had a couple and they have come in quick succession.