Danny Schofield praised Ro-Shaun Williams for his "outstanding" display in Doncaster Rovers' win over Colchester United.

Defender Williams helped Doncaster to their ninth clean sheet of the season as they beat Colchester 1-0 on Saturday to end a run of nine games without victory.

The centre-back was making just his second start since February after recovering from a shin injury which he had previously been playing through.

Doncaster's Ro-Shaun Williams heads clear.

Schofield said: "I thought he was outstanding with the way he competed, the way he communicated, the way he put his body on the line - like all the players did.

"They were blocking shots, working their best to block crosses and keep the ball out of our box. Ro-Shaun led by example."

Former Manchester United youngster Williams cleared a header off the line in the first period after Colchester striker John Akinde beat stand-in goalkeeper Louis Jones to an aerial ball.

But he might count himself lucky to have seen the game out after appearing to headbutt U's midfielder Noah Chilvers following an angry exchange.

Referee Sunny Singh Gill's decision to book both players left Colchester’s staff seething.

Their manager, Ben Garner, criticised the decision after the game.

Garner cut a frustrated figure on the touchline throughout the match and was booked for angrily protesting to fourth official Kevin Mulraine about the amount of injury time added.

Schofield said: "I try and keep as calm as possible but I understand it's an emotional game.

"We are all fighting to win football games and we do all we can to do that.

"There were a few heated exchanges but nothing where you can't shake hands after the game."

Williams, who has made 34 appearances for Doncaster this term, is one of 10 players whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Despite some inconsistent displays the 24-year-old has generally played when fit during his two seasons with Rovers, underlining the faith several managers have had in him.

Williams’ centre-back colleagues, Bobby Faulkner and Tommy Rowe, also caught the eye with their performances in the win over Colchester.