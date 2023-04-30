Garner cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as Colchester’s eight-game unbeaten run came to an end and was booked for angrily confronting fourth official Kevin Mulraine about the amount of injury time added.

U’s defender Junior Tchamadeu was also sent off following the final whistle after protesting about John Akinde’s volley in the game’s final moment, which the visitors felt crossed the line.

Doncaster secured their first win in 10 matches thanks to Tommy Rowe’s first-half goal.

Doncaster's Ro-Shaun Williams battles with John Akinde.

But they might have seen defender Ro-Shaun Williams sent off for an apparent headbutt.

Garner said: “The officials made the game about them too much and that’s frustrating.

“There were so many decisions missed and the injury time added at the end was beyond me. There should have been nine or ten minutes added on.”

On Akinde’s last-gasp strike, Garner added: “It looked like it went over the line from our angle.

“It looked like their goalkeeper was diving back into the goal.”

Williams appeared to push his head towards Colchester’s Noah Chilvers in the first period after the pair clashed following a tackle.

Referee Sunny Singh Gill booked both players, a decision which left Colchester’s staff seething on the touchline.

Garner said: “One of their players has put his head in one of our player’s face and our player gets a yellow and their player gets a yellow.

“There was so much wrong in the officiating of the game and that had an impact unfortunately.”

The U’s dominated possession and enjoyed the majority of chances in the match, with Rovers scoring from their only effort on target.

Garner felt his side deserved at least a point, telling reporters: “It was one-way traffic really and a point would have been minimum and we’re disappointed we didn’t get three.

“I thought he (Jones) was the man of the match and that said it all.

“We wanted to win the game. We’re very disappointed that we haven’t and we’d have been disappointed with a draw.