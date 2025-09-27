Inside track on Luton Town as Doncaster Rovers served warning of 'real livewire' opposition player

Luton Town have made an iffy start to life in League One after relegation last season. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers are on the road again today when they make the trip to Luton Town. Ahead of the game we got the lowdown on the Hatters from Mike Simmonds, from our sister title Luton Today.

Q: How have Luton adjusted since relegation from the Championship and what's the start been like?

MS: Luton looked like they had made a good start to life in League One after winning their first two games of the season. And despite a defeat to Bradford, they went on went on to secure four victories out of six and were on the verge of setting a new club record for goals conceded at the start of a Football League campaign.

However, a 3-2 home defeat to Plymouth was followed by a 3-1 loss to Lincoln City last weekend as they are now on a run of three defeats from four and are showing signs that the poor form which has plagued them over the last two years has started to return.

Q: What's the fans opinions of Matt Bloomfield?

MS: It’s safe to say that it isn’t the best at the moment as during and after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Lincoln City, the Town boss came in for some pretty hefty stick from the away supporters who were clearly not happy with what they had been witnessing and the current run of form Town are in.

Both Bloomfield and his players were jeered during after the game, but the manager was remaining confident after the match that he could win them back onside, although knows the only way to do that is by producing performances that get the desired results.

Q: Who's the dangerman for Rovers to look out for?

MS: If Shayden Morris is unleashed for his first start then he could be a real livewire for the Rovers defence to contend with. The Aberdeen winger was snapped up on deadline day and has impressed in all three of his substitute outings so far, so it could be about time that he has his chance from the start on this occasion.

Q: What's the possible formation and line-up for Saturday?

MS: Luton have been playing a 3-5-2 formation so far this season, as there have been huge calls for Bloomfield to switch to a four at the back and go for a 4-1-3-2 system. It might be that this is the game he does it with Nigel Lonwijk moving out to a right-back berth and Cohen Bramall coming into the play left-back, with the three behind Town's strikers as Alli, Clark and Morris.

Hatters: Keeley, Lonwijk, Makosso, Andersen, Bramall, Saville, Morris, Clark, Alli, Wells, Yates.

Q: Score prediction?

MS: Having watched Doncaster lose at Spurs on TV midweek and been impressed with the kind of football they are playing under Grant McCann, then I’ll go for a 1-1 draw.