Injury update on five players as Doncaster Rovers prepare for trip to Bradford City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers are busy preparing for a Yorkshire derby at Bradford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They'll be hoping to bounce back quickly after a shock defeat at home to Bromley on Tuesday night. The game pits fourth against fifth with a big crowd expected at Valley Parade.

Issuing a team news update ahead of the fixture, City boss Graham Alexander says he is running the rule over three of his players with Tyreik Wright, Jay Benn and Clarke Oduor all having missed the midweek draw at Cheltenham. “We’re just assessing them all at the minute,” Alexander told the media on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tyreik and Jay came out on the grass with us today, so we’ll see how they have responded to their exertion and go from there. Clarke didn’t but we’ve obviously got tomorrow to look at him as well.

"It will be down to them and how they report tomorrow. We’ll give them the best possible chance to be available for selection.

"I try to keep it as late as possible when there’s been a Tuesday game to give everyone the opportunity."

Alex Pattison and Aden Baldwin are getting closer to a return to training but Alexander admitted it is slow progress on that pair with both ruled out for Rovers' visit.

Rovers chief McCann will deliver his own team news update when he addresses the media on Friday.