Injury update ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday including latest on Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith

Ethan Galbraith. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

The 20-year-old midfielder is back with parent club Manchester United due to a ‘sciatica problem’.

He last featured for Rovers as a second half substitute in the 5-0 home defeat to Rotherham United on February 1.

“Ethan’s still at Manchester United,” said McSheffrey ahead of Saturday’s derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s taking a little bit longer to clear up than we’d like but it’s one of those things. It needs a bit more time.

“He’s had a bit of a sciatica problem. It’s a bit of a nerve problem that’s been causing some pain in his hamstring and calf.

"So it’s just trying to settle that and then load it as well so we can nip it in the bud.

"But it’s out of my hands so when he comes back I’ll be delighted but until then I’ll just focus on the lads that are fit and can make an impact.”

Charlie Seaman is also unlikely to feature this weekend.

“Charlie’s just got a pain just above his knee,” said McSheffrey. “He got it in the warm-up at Portsmouth having a shot.