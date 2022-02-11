Latest on Doncaster Rovers' longer term injury absentees - will they play this season?

Tom Anderson. Picture: Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com

He revealed that midfielder Ben Close will not play again this season after undergoing knee surgery.

Here’s exactly what else was said…

Adam Oxley (BBC Radio Sheffield): Are you expecting any of the longer term absentees back towards the end of the month or next month?

McSheffrey: John Bostock potentially in a couple of weeks will be back with the training group. He’s been out training with the physio and fitness coach over the last week or so. He’s been on the grass this week and he’ll be with them for a couple of weeks and then back with the squad.

Tom Anderson I think has been able to do a couple of runs on an AlterG treadmill which obviously takes some of the bodyweight off him. He’ll potentially be out on the grass in a week with the physio and fitness coach so still a few weeks away from any chance of playing in the first team.

Paul Goodwin: The longer term absentees you’ve not mentioned – Close, Taylor, John, Okenabirhie – are we going to see them again this season?

McSheffrey: Cameron John should be training with the squad hopefully mid-March so maybe a month from now.

Jon Taylor end of March. Fejiri end of March as well. That’s training.

Ben Close is out for the season now. He’s had surgery on his knee.