Injury update ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Lincoln City

Ethan Galbraith. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Joe Dodoo rolled his ankle in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth and Charlie Seaman was replaced on the bench after picking up a knock in the warm-up.

Ethan Galbraith has missed the last three games with a calf problem.

“A couple of players trained today that got knocks at the weekend so we’re pretty similar in terms of the travelling squad from the weekend,” said McSheffrey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“No one’s back in terms of Ethan or anybody else. He’s still at Manchester United for a few more days.

“And the same boys that are doing rehab are still doing rehab. They still need more time on the grass with the physio and the fitness coach.