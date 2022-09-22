The influential pair, who are among boss Gary McSheffrey’s most senior players, are set to miss out through injury as Rovers seek to halt a three-game losing streak in League Two.

Like Rowe, Taylor also picked up a hamstring strain against Swindon Town last weekend.

Doncaster's Jon Taylor will not play this weekend.

McSheffrey said: “Tommy is not quite there yet, he will probably miss the weekend.

"The scan didn’t come back with too much bad news, it’s just about his symptoms really and how quick he heals. We will rule him out for this week.”

Taylor made his first league start in ten months against the Robins after an ankle injury ruled him out for large parts of last season.

McSheffrey said: “He’s not trained with the group yet (this week).

"It doesn’t look anything serious but the weekend might come a little bit too soon for him as well.”

McSheffrey continued: “We will just have to hope it heals quickly, which I am pretty sure it will.

"We have got enough in our squad to cover it.”

Aidan Barlow, Ben Close and Joseph Olowu returned from injury in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The trio came through the match unscathed and are in contention for selection this weekend, McSheffrey confirmed.

He said: “I thought they did well the other night and really contributed to the game and performance.

"It’s nice to have them back."