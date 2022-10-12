Injuries have limited the centre-half to just five appearances for Rovers in 2022 but he made his first competitive outing since August in Tuesday’s 4-2 Papa Johns Trophy defeat to Barnsley.

Anderson, who played just over an hour in the match, said: "There was no reaction at all, which is nice. I’m ready and raring to go.

Tom Anderson returned for Doncaster Rovers against Barnsley.

"It’s been the first time I’ve ever had injuries like this and it has been difficult.

"I have missed a lot of football and I want to make up for it.”

Winger Jon Taylor also returned to action against the Reds.

He too has been hampered by persistent injury issues over the last 12 months.

Anderson added: “We both came through with no niggles and are ready and raring to go for Saturday (against Carlisle).”

Doncaster have missed Anderson’s presence at the back at times this season and have kept just two clean sheets in 17 games.

But his return failed to shore things up as they shipped four first-half goals in their worst defensive showing yet.

Anderson missed a clearance which led to Barnsley’s opener then conceded a penalty when he fouled Reds striker Slobodan Tedic, whose spot kick was saved by Louis Jones.

An improved second-half display prevented any further damage with George Miller’s double salvaging some pride.

“We have got fight in us,” said Anderson after another Jekyll and Hyde display.

"We have obviously not started games as well as we want to. But last year – and other teams in the past – we would have folded and we haven’t, that’s a big plus for us.

"If we had two halves where we weren’t very good that’s when we should be worried. We know we have got good lads, a good team, and we will always fight to the very end.”

Anderson, now 29, was replaced as Doncaster Rovers captain by Adam Clayton during his prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Discussing the demotion, he said: "You can’t sit around and moan, you have got to work hard and get on with it.