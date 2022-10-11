Rovers shipped four first-half goals and conceded a penalty on their way to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Barnsley in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The home side made eight changes but still fielded an experienced starting XI, who were embarrassed in the opening period by what's believed to be Barnsley's youngest-ever side.

George Miller celebrates his consolation goal with Harrison Biggins.

McSheffrey said: "We need to stop giving ourselves a mountain to climb in first halves and put a 90 minutes together like the second-half performances of late.

"We always appreciate their support (the fans) and we will try and respond for them against Carlisle on Saturday.”

A second-half brace from substitute George Miller helped salvage some pride for the hosts, who threw away pole position to qualify for the competition’s knockout stage.

They now need Lincoln City to drop points against Newcastle Under-21s in order to reach the last 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McSheffrey said: “We were comfortable on the ball for large periods in the first half.

"We didn’t get it in behind them enough but we were moving the ball OK, people were showing for it.

“But, we got punished on counter attacks. I actually think before it was 1-0 we started the game alright and moved the ball well.”

Sixteen-year-old Fabio Jalo helped himself to two goals for Barnsley while former Doncaster loanee Josh Martin also scored a brace on his first return to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might have been 5-0 at half-time but Louis Jones saved Slobodan Tedic’s penalty kick after Tom Anderson had brought him down.

McSheffrey said: “The second half was a good performance.

"We have to just bounce on those positives.”

Several performances picked up after the interval, which saw Miller and Kyle Hurst introduced in place of Aidan Barlow and Reo Griffiths, who picked up a groin strain in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Agard also missed the match due to food poisoning.

McSheffrey said: "The second half was more effective. But It’s easier to play as a football player when the pressure is off.