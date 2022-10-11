News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after another Jekyll and Hyde performance against Barnsley

Doncaster Rovers produced another Jekyll and Hyde performance as they squandered pole position to qualify for the Papa Johns Trophy knockout stage.

By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago

Rovers, who were top of Group E at kick-off, conceded four first-half goals and gave away a penalty as they were embarrassed by what was believed to be Barnsley's youngest-ever side in the opening period.

Sixteen-year-old Fabio Jalo helped himself to two goals for the visitors along with former Doncaster loanee Josh Martin.

A second-half brace from substitute George Miller helped salvage some pride, however, with the game finishing 4-2 to Barnsley, who secured qualification.

Doncaster now need Newcastle’s under-21s to take points from Lincoln to qualify.

George Millers takes a shot at goal.

2. Louis Jones - 6

Left with little chance given some pathetic defending for the goals but emerged with some credibility after saving a penalty then denying several more goalbound efforts.

3. Tom Anderson - 4

Responsible for the first goal when his missed clearance allowed Slobodan Tedic through on goal, who passed to Josh Martin for a tap-in. Later brought Tedic down for a penalty.

4. Adam Long - 5

Not directly responsible for any goal but can't be exonerated from a dreadful first-half defensive display.

