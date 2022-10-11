Doncaster Rovers player ratings after another Jekyll and Hyde performance against Barnsley
Doncaster Rovers produced another Jekyll and Hyde performance as they squandered pole position to qualify for the Papa Johns Trophy knockout stage.
Rovers, who were top of Group E at kick-off, conceded four first-half goals and gave away a penalty as they were embarrassed by what was believed to be Barnsley's youngest-ever side in the opening period.
Sixteen-year-old Fabio Jalo helped himself to two goals for the visitors along with former Doncaster loanee Josh Martin.
A second-half brace from substitute George Miller helped salvage some pride, however, with the game finishing 4-2 to Barnsley, who secured qualification.
Doncaster now need Newcastle’s under-21s to take points from Lincoln to qualify.
