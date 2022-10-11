Rovers, who were top of Group E at kick-off, conceded four first-half goals and gave away a penalty as they were embarrassed by what was believed to be Barnsley's youngest-ever side in the opening period.

Sixteen-year-old Fabio Jalo helped himself to two goals for the visitors along with former Doncaster loanee Josh Martin.

A second-half brace from substitute George Miller helped salvage some pride, however, with the game finishing 4-2 to Barnsley, who secured qualification.

Doncaster now need Newcastle’s under-21s to take points from Lincoln to qualify.

Match action George Millers takes a shot at goal.

Louis Jones - 6 Left with little chance given some pathetic defending for the goals but emerged with some credibility after saving a penalty then denying several more goalbound efforts.

Tom Anderson - 4 Responsible for the first goal when his missed clearance allowed Slobodan Tedic through on goal, who passed to Josh Martin for a tap-in. Later brought Tedic down for a penalty.

Adam Long - 5 Not directly responsible for any goal but can't be exonerated from a dreadful first-half defensive display.