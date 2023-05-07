I need to be playing regularly admits out of contract Doncaster Rovers man

The club’s longest-serving player is one of 10 members of the squad who is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have yet to begin.

Jones enjoyed brief spells as first-choice goalkeeper under both Andy Butler and Gary McSheffrey in League One but has yet to establish himself as a regular fixture in the side six years after signing professional terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old has made just four appearances this season owing to injuries, illness and Jonathan Mitchell’s form.

Doncaster stopper Louis Jones.

He made his first league appearance since January 2022 in last weekend's 1-0 win over Colchester and pulled off a string of saves to help his side keep their first clean sheet in 12 games.

Asked if he needs regular football, Jones said: “I think so, time keeps ticking away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone is on a different timescale in their career. Some bloom later, some bloom earlier. But if you look at an ideal, perfect situation you would play every game and develop that way.

"That’s the same for every player.”

Local lad Jones, from Thorne, joined Rovers’ academy aged 12 and has made 36 appearances for the club.

He is expected to keep his place in the starting XI for Monday’s trip to Walsall, where he will have one final chance to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "My goal is just like any player, I want to play as many games as possible.

"I don’t know where that’s going to be, I’ve not spoken to the club.

"My only goal is to play games, that’s the only way I can develop at my age now.”

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said Jones has shown he is good enough to play regular League Two football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think with a performance like the one against Colchester it does show that,” said Schofield.

"We are all judged on performances and results – myself included – and players are always being judged on the pitch.

"He did himself no harm to say ‘look, I can play League Two football’.”