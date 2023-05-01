News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers’ longest-serving player Louis Jones doesn’t know what the future holds

Louis Jones, Doncaster Rovers’ longest serving player, admits he doesn’t know if he has long left at the club.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 1st May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Goalkeeper Jones has been with Doncaster since he was 12 but is one of 10 players out of contract this summer – with talks over a new deal yet to take place.

The 24-year-old, who grew up in Thorne, pulled off a string of saves to help his side beat Colchester 1-0 on Saturday for their first win in 10 matches.

That was his first league appearance since January 2022.

Doncaster's Louis Jones celebrates the win over Colchester with Charlie Seaman.Doncaster's Louis Jones celebrates the win over Colchester with Charlie Seaman.
Reflecting on a difficult campaign for Doncaster, Jones said: “It’s not gone how we wanted, we were aiming for at least play-offs at the start of the season.

"It didn’t happen and that’s life. All we can do is keep working and concentrate on what we can do next year, if I’m going to be here or not. I don’t know yet.

"But that’s all we can do as a group and whoever is here that’s what’s going to happen. Sometimes things don’t go to plan but that’s life.”

Jones revealed it had been a tough year for him personally having played just four times in 22/23.

He said: “I have struggled with a lot of things. I had a tough summer personally with family things.

"I came in ready to fight to be number one, I thought that was how it was going to be but it didn’t turn out that way.

"John (Jonathan Mitchell) did really well at the start of the season so all I could do was be there to support him. Then I got ill and ended up in hospital when the gaffer (Danny Schofield) first came in.

"I got back fit and was looking for a loan to try and get some experience but couldn’t find one. Then when I thought I was going to get a chance I ruptured my ankle ligaments and had to have surgery.

"That kept me out for 10 weeks and now there’s only two games left. It’s not been great but as a person it’s developed me. Tough times never last.”

Jones is expected to keep his place for the trip to Walsall next Monday (12.30pm kick-off).

