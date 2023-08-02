Far too often they lost the physical battle on the pitch and were too easily beaten.

So much so it was one of the first things Grant McCann addressed upon his return to the club when he spoke about the need to add character and be able to “mix it up” when playing.

That’s where Owen Bailey comes in.

Doncaster Rovers' Owen Bailey demonstrates the attacking side of his game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primarily a holding midfielder, although also capable of playing in defence, Bailey may have gone under the radar in pre-season but has helped Doncaster keep three clean sheets.

Doing the so-called ‘ugly’ side of the game is what he enjoys.

“I just love competing, I love being physical, I love putting my body in places other people don’t want to – I think that’s one of my strengths,” he tells The Free Press.

Doncaster fans will know the importance of having a player like Bailey in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the former Newcastle United Under-21s captain insists there’s more to his game than just rearguard action.

"I like getting on the ball and playing as well,” says the 24-year-old, who netted six times for Gateshead in the National League last season.

"I like helping out in both boxes; clearing headers and putting my body on the line at one end but also chipping in with goals and trying to help out at the other.

"But I do love getting stuck in.”

Bailey is a self-confessed football obsessive.

He spends his free time taking it on television or at a game, or talking football with his older brother Ryan, who plays for Newcastle-based Northern League side Heaton Stannington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Geordie also counts Sean Longstaff as one of his close pals from their time as Magpies teammates.

Jamie Sterry, another new arrival at Doncaster, has also been a good friend.

"He was involved with the first team for a lot of years and was someone I looked up to and got on really well with,” Bailey said of Sterry, who is three years his senior.

"He’s helped us so much, on and off the field.