McCann has returned to the club for a second spell as manager after leading Doncaster to the League One play-offs during his sole season in charge in 2018/19.

The aim and expectation this time round is to go one step further and win promotion.

McCann said: “I’m not one to sit mid-table in League Two. That’s not me being arrogant, I wan to be successful and I want my players to think like that as well.”

Grant McCann wants to bring the good times back to Doncaster Rovers (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

McCann is expected to be joined at Rovers by his long-time assistant and former Scunthorpe teammate, Cliff Byrne, who was his right-hand man during his first stint at the Eco-Power Stadium.

He will meet the playing squad on Tuesday.

“I’m here to get out of this league – that’ll be the message to the group,” said McCann.

"We will be recruiting to make sure we’ve got a squad capable of pushing as high as we can go.”

McCann revealed one of his first conversations with the club’s board was around the budget for next term after owner Terry Bramall promised “a significant financial injection” for a promotion push.

“It will certainly help us to put a good squad together for next season,” said McCann, who will inherit 16 players under contract for 23/24.

“Ability is really, really important but I think character has to be the main necessity for us in terms of having a real good season and a real good promotion push.

"If you look at the teams that have been promoted, Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton, they have got character. They have got people who know this division and probably the one above.”

In a break with his predecessor Danny Schofield, who preferred a possession-based approach, McCann spoke of the need to “mix it up” in the “unforgiving” fourth tier.

He said: “This league is unforgiving, at times you have to mix it.

"Leyton Orient and Stevenage have two different styles but both can mix it.