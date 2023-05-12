News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

New Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann outlines his transfer priorities for promotion push

Grant McCann will prioritise character over ability in the transfer market as he plots a promotion push with Doncaster Rovers next season.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 12th May 2023, 11:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:32 BST

McCann has returned to the club for a second spell as manager after leading Doncaster to the League One play-offs during his sole season in charge in 2018/19.

The aim and expectation this time round is to go one step further and win promotion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCann said: “I’m not one to sit mid-table in League Two. That’s not me being arrogant, I wan to be successful and I want my players to think like that as well.”

Grant McCann wants to bring the good times back to Doncaster Rovers (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).Grant McCann wants to bring the good times back to Doncaster Rovers (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).
Grant McCann wants to bring the good times back to Doncaster Rovers (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).
Most Popular

McCann is expected to be joined at Rovers by his long-time assistant and former Scunthorpe teammate, Cliff Byrne, who was his right-hand man during his first stint at the Eco-Power Stadium.

He will meet the playing squad on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m here to get out of this league – that’ll be the message to the group,” said McCann.

"We will be recruiting to make sure we’ve got a squad capable of pushing as high as we can go.”

McCann revealed one of his first conversations with the club’s board was around the budget for next term after owner Terry Bramall promised “a significant financial injection” for a promotion push.

“It will certainly help us to put a good squad together for next season,” said McCann, who will inherit 16 players under contract for 23/24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Ability is really, really important but I think character has to be the main necessity for us in terms of having a real good season and a real good promotion push.

"If you look at the teams that have been promoted, Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton, they have got character. They have got people who know this division and probably the one above.”

In a break with his predecessor Danny Schofield, who preferred a possession-based approach, McCann spoke of the need to “mix it up” in the “unforgiving” fourth tier.

He said: “This league is unforgiving, at times you have to mix it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Leyton Orient and Stevenage have two different styles but both can mix it.

"Ability is important, don’t get me wrong, but I think you have to mix it up in this division. You have to be able to play, you have to be able to play over presses, so it’s important.”

Related topics:Grant McCannLeyton OrientLeague OneDoncasterLeague Two