'I didn't really see them scoring' - Walsall boss gives verdict after Doncaster Rovers draw
The two sides shared the points at the Eco-Power Stadium although Rovers twice saw leads snubbed out: Luke Molyneux's first half strike was quickly cancelled out by Taylor Allen before sub Billy Sharp's late, inventive finish - which looked like being the winner - was matched by Saddlers' sub Danny Johnson.
Speaking post-match, Walsall chief Mat Sadler said: "We're the leading scorers in the division and have been for some time. So we know that we've got goals throughout the team and different players at different times will be required.
"And Dan doing things that Dan does at the end there is perfect and if you want anyone from that sort of distance then you want it to be him."
Walsall left it late to make their changes, with three players introduced inside the last ten minutes.
Sadler added: "You're trying to read what the game looks like and the front-two were still affecting the [Doncaster] back-line.
"We wanted to get to a point in the game where you bring your Albert's [Adomah] on, but you're hoping you don't want to make too many changes if I am honest. There were also a few options that I left at home that might have come into that mix as well.
"It's certainly not for the want of not wanting to bring added legs to it but the game felt so tight. It felt a very close game which I didn't really see Doncaster scoring in.
"So it was frustrating that we did concede. It's not that I don't look at it [the bench], you see me up and down from the bench from 50 minutes onwards thinking about it."
The result leaves both sides where they were pre-match - Walsall top and Rovers third - albeit the gap between Grant McCann's side and third-placed Port Vale is stretched to three points.
