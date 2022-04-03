How Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth viewed his side's win over Doncaster Rovers

The play-off chasers did not have a game last weekend due to the international break and Ainsworth took the opportunity to freshen up his players.

He admitted his side were not at their best against Rovers but praised their energetic start in the 2-0 win.

Jonathan Mitchell was forced into a couple of good saves either side of Garath McCleary’s 18th minute opener, while Tommy Rowe had to clear Sam Vokes’ header off the line.

Rovers striker Reo Griffiths battles past Wycombe Wanderers' Lewis Wing and Josh Scowen. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Kyle Knoyle and Josh Martin went close to equalising for Rovers but Anis Mehmeti’s 75th minute strike put the game beyond the visitors.

“It’s job done,” Ainsworth said. “We’ve probably played better than that and not won so you take that all day long.

“I thought for 20 minutes in the first half we were sensational. We really were and I thought we could have had three or four in that period.

“The boys saw it out really well.

"When we have the days off, and this always happens, the next game is always a dodgy one.

“We’ve lost them in the past but that was good, they have been rested and we go into the next game.

"To be able to give them the days off and get the result is the perfect weekend for me.

“Plus I got the big man [Adebayo Akinfenwa] some minutes on his big day which is unbelievable. He played his part.

“But it was all about the win.