Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' damaging defeat to Wycombe Wanderers

Garath McCleary headed the home side in front midway through the first half and Anis Mehmeti sealed their win with a 75th minute strike.

Rovers produced a much-improved performance on recent showings and at least tested goalkeeper David Stockdale on several occasions.

But Gary McSheffrey’s side failed to score for a fifth successive game and are now seven points adrift of safety with just five games left to play.

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Jonathan Mitchell 6 Made good first half saves from Vokes and Scowen but struggled with a couple of crosses and will feel he could've done more to keep out Mehmeti's goal. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2. Ollie Younger 5 Moved to right back as Gary McSheffrey switched to a 4-1-4-1 system but was exposed defensively at times and allowed Mehmeti too much space to cross for the opening goal. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 5 Looked much less confident in a back four than in the middle of a back three. Lack of communication with Joseph Olowu allowed Garath McCleary a free header for Wycombe's opener. Photo: AHPIX Ltd Photo Sales

4. Joseph Olowu 6 Grew into the game after a nervy start. Never looked completely at ease defensively but gave it his all and did okay with the ball at his feet. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales