How to vote for Doncaster Rovers star Kyle Hurst in Goal of the Month contest

The young winger picked up the ball in his own half before driving past several Crawley defenders and into the box where he slotted home his fourth Rovers goal since signing this summer.

He has been nominated alongside Ollie Clarke of Mansfield Town following his wonder strike against Doncaster in last month’s 3-1 defeat.

Other nominees include Bradford City’s Jake Young for his long-distance strike against Walsall and Chris Hussey of Stockport County after his brilliant free-kick against Crawley.

The winner is decided by a supporters’ vote, which is combined with the choices of a judging panel comprising Sky Sports’ EFL experts Don Goodman and David Prutton.

Hurst, 20, joined Rovers from Birmingham City following a successful trial.

Voting is now open and will close at 5pm on Monday, with the winner announced next Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Hurst on his way to goal.