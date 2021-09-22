How Richie Wellens reacted to Doncaster Rovers' win over Manchester City U21s

Richie Wellens. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Joe Dodoo scored twice – his first goals for Rovers – as Wellens’ men came from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium and build some momentum following Saturday’s league win over Morecambe.

Rovers’ boss made eight changes to the side that defeated the Shrimps, getting valuable minutes into the likes of John Bostock, Dan Gardner, Aidan Barlow and Joseph Olowu.

The victory keeps Doncaster firmly in contention in Group E despite their 6-0 hammering at the hands of Rotherham in their opening game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m pleased with the lads that didn’t perform so well against Rotherham,” said Wellens.

"They’ve trained well, we’ve given them another opportunity and they’ve took it.

"I know they [Manchester City] are young but they are quick, they’re talented, they take the ball in all areas.

"We’ve had loads of chances and we should be out of sight.

"To be fair at half time I said we grind them down for the next 10-15 minutes and I thought they’d run out of legs but they actually got quicker. The subs were as quick as the players coming off.

"There are some really outstanding footballers in their team. They went to Scunthorpe in the last game and won 3-0 and it could’ve been more.

"But I thought we had some really good performances.