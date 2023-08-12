News you can trust since 1925
How it happened: Doncaster Rovers thumped by Newport County in League Two

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to pick up their first three points of the season when they take on Newport County.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 12th Aug 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

Rovers bounced back from their opening day defeat to beat Hull City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday – and now have their eyes set on kickstarting their League Two campaign with three points.

Their opponents also won in midweek when they overcame Charlton Athletic 3-1 after losing 3-0 to Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Newport County v Doncaster Rovers

17:02 BST

FT 4-0

Wow. A couple of Rovers players have their heads in their hands after that and so they should. Awful.

Big response required on Tuesday.

16:54 BST

Seven minutes added on

16:52 BST

Attendance

3,989 with 358 away fans

16:48 BST

Biggins ooked

A late challenge on Newport sub Matty Bondswell is his crime.

16:45 BST

Newport skipper booked

Ryan Delaney takes down Mo Faal who was charging towards the box. A deserved yellow.

16:42 BST

Best chance yet for Doncaster

Tommy Rowe is teed up on the edge of the area by Deji Sotona but his strike is tipped over by Nick Townsend.

16:38 BST

Adam Lewis booked - along with Deji Sotona

Lewis for a foul 30 yards from his own goal. Sotona for losing his cool, that’s been coming.

16:37 BST

Chance for Newport

Palmer-Houlden fires wide from the edge of the box as Newport threaten to rub salt in the wound.

16:34 BST

Roberts booked

Looked like a challenge out of frustration.

16:32 BST

Doncaster change

Jack Senior replaces Richard Wood. Three central defenders on the pitch now with Senior at LCB, where he has previously played.

Deji and Tyler are in the wing-back slots.

