How it happened: Doncaster Rovers thumped by Newport County in League Two
Rovers bounced back from their opening day defeat to beat Hull City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday – and now have their eyes set on kickstarting their League Two campaign with three points.
Their opponents also won in midweek when they overcame Charlton Athletic 3-1 after losing 3-0 to Accrington Stanley last weekend.
Newport County v Doncaster Rovers
FT 4-0
Wow. A couple of Rovers players have their heads in their hands after that and so they should. Awful.
Big response required on Tuesday.
Seven minutes added on
Attendance
3,989 with 358 away fans
Biggins ooked
A late challenge on Newport sub Matty Bondswell is his crime.
Newport skipper booked
Ryan Delaney takes down Mo Faal who was charging towards the box. A deserved yellow.
Best chance yet for Doncaster
Tommy Rowe is teed up on the edge of the area by Deji Sotona but his strike is tipped over by Nick Townsend.
Adam Lewis booked - along with Deji Sotona
Lewis for a foul 30 yards from his own goal. Sotona for losing his cool, that’s been coming.
Chance for Newport
Palmer-Houlden fires wide from the edge of the box as Newport threaten to rub salt in the wound.
Roberts booked
Looked like a challenge out of frustration.
Doncaster change
Jack Senior replaces Richard Wood. Three central defenders on the pitch now with Senior at LCB, where he has previously played.
Deji and Tyler are in the wing-back slots.