McCann joined Hull from Doncaster in the summer 2019 and spent two years at the helm until his dismissal in January last year following a takeover.

Hull were relegated from the Championship in McCann’s first season in charge but bounced back decisively as they won League One the following year.

His first game in charge of Peterborough during his second spell as boss was against Hull and ended in a 3-0 home defeat.

Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his goal.

McCann will be hoping to fare better when Doncaster visit the MKM Stadium.

Both sides lost on the opening day of the season last weekend.

Rovers were beaten 1-0 at home to Harrogate Town, while Liam Rosenior’s Tigers conceded in the 96th minute as they lost 2-1 at Norwich.