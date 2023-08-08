How it happened: Doncaster Rovers come from behind to upset Hull City in Carabao Cup
McCann joined Hull from Doncaster in the summer 2019 and spent two years at the helm until his dismissal in January last year following a takeover.
Hull were relegated from the Championship in McCann’s first season in charge but bounced back decisively as they won League One the following year.
His first game in charge of Peterborough during his second spell as boss was against Hull and ended in a 3-0 home defeat.
McCann will be hoping to fare better when Doncaster visit the MKM Stadium.
Both sides lost on the opening day of the season last weekend.
Rovers were beaten 1-0 at home to Harrogate Town, while Liam Rosenior’s Tigers conceded in the 96th minute as they lost 2-1 at Norwich.
Scroll down for team news and live updates throughout the match.
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
FT 2-1 Doncaster
A deserved win you might say. A strong Hull team but you couldn’t tell there’s two leagues between these teams on the night. Reaction to come.
TEN minutes added on
Cracking save from Lawlor
He denies Ozan Tufan with his legs after a lovely chipped free-kick from Regan Slater.
Anderson booked
Chance for Hull to put the ball in the box.
Rovers sub
Joe Ironside replaces George Miller.
Hull denied
Ian Lawlor saves Estupinan’s half-volley with his legs.
Stoppage in play
Head injury to a Hull man. Both teams having an impromptu team talk. Could be 20 minutes or more left here (79 on the official clock).
Subs for both teams
Ozan Tufan and Cyrus Christie are replaced by Ozan Tufan and Lewi Coyle, while Tommy Rowe is on for George Broadbent.
GOAL - 2-1 Rovers!
Harrison Biggins smashes the ball past Matt Ingram from the edge of the area after Tyler Roberts cut the ball back from the byline following some exceptional skill to beat his man. Ball might have hit a teammate on the way in.
Home crowd booing
No en masse but their unease can be heard with the slow build-up play from goalkeeper Matt Ingram, who seems to take an age to pick his pass whenever he gets the ball on the edge of his box.