News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

How it happened: Doncaster Rovers come from behind to upset Hull City in Carabao Cup

Grant McCann makes his first return to Hull City tonight when Doncaster Rovers take on the Tigers in the Carabao Cup first round.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 21:51 BST

McCann joined Hull from Doncaster in the summer 2019 and spent two years at the helm until his dismissal in January last year following a takeover.

Hull were relegated from the Championship in McCann’s first season in charge but bounced back decisively as they won League One the following year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His first game in charge of Peterborough during his second spell as boss was against Hull and ended in a 3-0 home defeat.

Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his goal.Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his goal.
Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his goal.
Most Popular

McCann will be hoping to fare better when Doncaster visit the MKM Stadium.

Both sides lost on the opening day of the season last weekend.

Rovers were beaten 1-0 at home to Harrogate Town, while Liam Rosenior’s Tigers conceded in the 96th minute as they lost 2-1 at Norwich.

Scroll down for team news and live updates throughout the match.

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Show new updates
21:49 BST

FT 2-1 Doncaster

A deserved win you might say. A strong Hull team but you couldn’t tell there’s two leagues between these teams on the night. Reaction to come.

21:38 BST

TEN minutes added on

21:36 BST

Cracking save from Lawlor

He denies Ozan Tufan with his legs after a lovely chipped free-kick from Regan Slater.

21:35 BST

Anderson booked

Chance for Hull to put the ball in the box.

21:33 BST

Rovers sub

Joe Ironside replaces George Miller.

21:33 BST

Hull denied

Ian Lawlor saves Estupinan’s half-volley with his legs.

21:28 BST

Stoppage in play

Head injury to a Hull man. Both teams having an impromptu team talk. Could be 20 minutes or more left here (79 on the official clock).

21:18 BST

Subs for both teams

Ozan Tufan and Cyrus Christie are replaced by Ozan Tufan and Lewi Coyle, while Tommy Rowe is on for George Broadbent.

21:11 BST

GOAL - 2-1 Rovers!

Harrison Biggins smashes the ball past Matt Ingram from the edge of the area after Tyler Roberts cut the ball back from the byline following some exceptional skill to beat his man. Ball might have hit a teammate on the way in.

21:08 BST

Home crowd booing

No en masse but their unease can be heard with the slow build-up play from goalkeeper Matt Ingram, who seems to take an age to pick his pass whenever he gets the ball on the edge of his box.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:TigersGrant McCannHull CityDoncasterHullLeague One