How Gary McSheffrey saw Doncaster Rovers’ defeat to Swindon Town

Rovers managed just one effort on target before injury time but never seriously troubled Robins keeper Sol Brynn either side of Jacob Wakeling’s goal after 59 minutes.

The result means they have now lost three games on the bounce – a fate which resulted in boos from some sections of the home crowd.

Swindon's players celebrate Jacob Wakeling's goal.

McSheffrey said: "They moved the ball quite well and they physically looked better than us with better ball-carriers.

"It was a tough one, we huffed and puffed, created a couple of half chances but we didn’t really deserve much out of the game.

"It would have been nice to grind out a draw to stop this mini-rot but it didn’t happen. They deserved the win.”

Doncaster might have been awarded a penalty at the start of the second half when Jon Taylor was tripped inside the box.

On the credibility of the claim for a spot kick, McSheffrey said: “It looked it to me.

"Tayls has nipped in and there must have been contact but the linesman said the defender made contact with the ball.

"I have seen them given.”

McSheffrey admitted a lack of confidence affected his players, who were lacking in creativity throughout.

He said: “It’s showing. There’s people that should be able to deal with the football more comfortably looking a bit nervous on it and panicking.

"There’s definitely confidence kicking in. You can see that.”

Doncaster will be back in action against Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.

"There’s always a game around the corner to try and bounce back,” McSheffrey added.

McSheffrey called for bravery from his players to turn their fortunes around.

He said: "A few of them just looked like they need real motivation when sometimes it’s got to come from within.

“There’s no easy way out of it. You have to work your way out of it and be brave.

"We will keep working hard and trying to get the best out of the lads.