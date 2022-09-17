News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings following 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town

Doncaster Rovers slipped to their third consecutive defeat in League Two after they were beaten 1-0 at home to Swindon Town.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:15 pm

Jacob Wakeling’s second-half goal downed a Doncaster side that looked low on confidence and creativity as they produced just two efforts on target all game.

The final whistle was met with boos from some sections of the home support as fans made their frustrations heard.

Another defeat also sees Rovers drop out of the play-off places and down to twelfth.

Here’s our player ratings.

1. Match action

Doncaster's Luke Molyneux fends off Swindon's Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 7

Looked shaky with the ball at his feet but claimed several balls well. Made a couple of important stops before the goal, which he couldn't do much about. Later prevented a would-be goal-of-the-month contender from Wales international Jonny Willaims.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Kyle Knoyle - 6

Generally solid at the back and produced some nice touches as he looked to get forward where possible.

Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Bobby Faulkner - 7

His usual full-committed self and was probably the pick of Rovers' defenders upon his return to the starting XI. Made a few mistakes but always looked to atone immediately. One of few positives.

Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

League TwoDoncaster
