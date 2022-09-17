Doncaster Rovers player ratings following 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town

Jacob Wakeling’s second-half goal downed a Doncaster side that looked low on confidence and creativity as they produced just two efforts on target all game.
The final whistle was met with boos from some sections of the home support as fans made their frustrations heard.
Another defeat also sees Rovers drop out of the play-off places and down to twelfth.
Here’s our player ratings.
1. Match action
2. Jonathan Mitchell - 7
Looked shaky with the ball at his feet but claimed several balls well. Made a couple of important stops before the goal, which he couldn't do much about. Later prevented a would-be goal-of-the-month contender from Wales international Jonny Willaims.
3. Kyle Knoyle - 6
Generally solid at the back and produced some nice touches as he looked to get forward where possible.
4. Bobby Faulkner - 7
His usual full-committed self and was probably the pick of Rovers' defenders upon his return to the starting XI. Made a few mistakes but always looked to atone immediately. One of few positives.
