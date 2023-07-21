News you can trust since 1925
How ex-Manchester United speedster quickly convinced Doncaster Rovers to act fast for his signature

Deji Sotona’s lightning pace helped convince Grant McCann to sign the former Manchester United youngster.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Speedster Sotona – a former junior sprinter who competed nationally in his native Ireland in the 60m and 100m events as a teenager – made headlines as the Red Devils’ fastest player in 2019.

A 16-year-old Sotona reportedly reached a top speed of 22.9mph, beating the previous record by 1.2 miles.

The flying winger has shown flashes of his running ability in his first two outings for Doncaster Rovers to get supporters off their seats.

Deji Sontona gets away from a York City defender.Deji Sontona gets away from a York City defender.
Deji Sontona gets away from a York City defender.
McCann had “four or five good options” to fill his final vacancy in Doncaster’s forward line, but opted to hand Sotona a two-year contract following a short trial.

Asked what was behind his decision, McCann said: "His pace, his directness. We had one or two ready to go.

"The player I spoke about, who was at another club, was ready to go. But he (Sotona) has been really impressive since he came in.”

Sotona has so far been used on the right of a front three but is capable of playing on the opposite flank and was deployed as a striker at United, whom he joined aged 13.

He left Manchester to join French club OGC Nice in 2020 before spending time on loan at Brentford B and Kilmarnock ahead of a short spell with Burnley’s under-21s.

McCann said: "There's a lot to do with him, but I think once we get him to the level where I think we can get him – i.e. positions to hurt people with end product – I think he's going to be a really good player for us."

