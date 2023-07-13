Forward Sotona, formerly of Manchester United, Nice and Burnley, caused Boston’s defence problems with his pace and direct running during a 45-minute cameo in the 3-2 win at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

The 20-year-old, who has also represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, is a free agent after been released by Burnley at the end of last season.

McCann said: "Deji has been in for about a week or so now.

Deji Sotona in action for Doncaster Rovers.

"I thought he was good tonight, I think you could see his pace. He was electric in terms of his pace, so we have got to make a decision on him.”

Sotona spent four years with Manchester United from 2016 to 2020 but left the club after reportedly rejecting a three-year contract.

He later joined French side Nice, then managed by Patrick Vieira, before moving back to England in January to sign for Burnley after a season-long loan at SPL side Kilmarnock was cut short.

Sotona made two appearances in the Scottish top flight, both of them as a substitute.

He also spent time on loan at Brentford B during his spell in France.

McCann wants to add another forward player to his ranks and Sotona would fit the bill positionally.

On the search for signing number nine, McCann said: "We are working. We’ve got options and it’s about picking the right one.

"We have got four or five good options that we could bring in and to be honest it’s probably me.

"I keep to-ing and fro-ing between which one we should go with and I want to make sure I get it right.”

Doncaster also named former Scunthorpe United goalkeeper Rory Watson among their substitutes on Tuesday amid an injury to Louis Jones.

Watson, who made more than a century of appearances for the Iron and most recently played for Wrexham, was listed as a trialist.