How Doncaster Rovers maintained their unbeaten start against Northampton Town

Doncaster Rovers’ tough run of fixtures continues on the road at Northampton Town this afternoon.
Gary McSheffrey’s side have already played several teams tipped for promotion from League Two in their opening five games and take on another strong outfit today.
Like Rovers, Northampton have made an unbeaten start to the season with three wins and two draws.
They have scored more goals than anyone else in the division, but only slow starters Hartlepool United and Stockport County have a worse defensive record.
Scroll down for live updates.
LIVE: Northampton Town v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:57
Key Events
- Both sides are still unbeaten after five games in League Two
- February 2021 was the last time Doncaster won three league games in a row
- Northampton have not lost at home since March - a run stretching six competitive games
A very good away performance from Doncaster as they claim a 1-0 win against one of the favourites for promotion thanks to George Miller’s second-half penalty. Reaction to come.
Another corner
Ro-Shaun must have got his head to that first one. Nonetheless, Hurst hacks the second corner to safety, but play had already been stopped for a foul on Williams by Hylton.
Tavonga Kuleya replaces Luke Molynuex.
Corner Northampton
It might be the last chance...
Adam Long coming on
He replaces George Miller.
Mitchell booked
Presumably for time-wasting. Think he might have kicked the ball away just prior to a free-kick.
Hylton heads wide
The whole ground thought that was in. Mitchell was frozen, but it went wide of his right-hand post after the experienced striker was found unmarked six yards out.
A let-off for Rovers, who perhaps deserve that bit of luck after limiting Northampton to so little all afternoon.
Six minutes added on.
Outstanding defending
From Northampton defender Tyler Magloire, who gets back to tackle George Miller when the striker ran through one-on-one.
Elsewhere, Tomlin is replaced by Kieran Agard.
Mitchell saves from Hoskins
That might be Hoskins first effort on goal all afternoon. A nery moment but Rovers survive.
The physio is on to treat Kyle Knoyle. Home crowd unhappy at what they perceive to be time-wasting.
Four minutes to play plus added time.
Northampton sub
Ryan Haynes is on for Ali Koiki and Akin Odimayo replaces Harvey Lintott.
Kieran Agard coming on
He’s been called back to the bench by Steve Eyre.