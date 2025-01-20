How Doncaster Rovers' in-depth homework convinced Manchester United to part with youngster

Rovers put in plenty of work to convince Man United to send Ethan Ennis their way on loan.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has revealed how tireless research and bulging dossiers got a loan deal over the line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers completed the signing of highly-rated Manchester United youngster Ethan Ennis earlier this month. The youngster, 20, has made two sub appearances for his temporary employers inside the past week.

McCann says he was delighted to get the deal done and has given an insight into how they persuaded the Premier League giants to agree to the switch. "They knew that we've liked Ethan for a while really and we've watched him so many times," McCann told the Free Press. "When we went back to them and showed them our final assessment, we showed them everything that we had done on Ethan and I think they were quite impressed with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have systems where we score the players on a lot of certain things and Ethan was really high on that list. When we showed United, as I say, they were quite impressed. Travis (Binnion, under-21s lead coach) knows us quite well and knows how our teams play. He felt this was a really good fit. Tommy Rowe obviously knows us really well too so it all helped."

The aforementioned Rowe left Rovers in the summer and took up a hybrid player-coach role in the United academy. That has helped only strengthen the ties between the two clubs. Earlier this season Rovers' youngsters Sam Straughan-Brown and Kasper Williams enjoyed a week of 'work experience' at United, with two youngsters heading in the opposite direction.

Ennis' recent arrival appears to have crystallised that link further and McCann is now hoping to see the winger flourish in South Yorkshire.

"Ethan has come out of his shell in the last few days," McCann said, speaking before the weekend win at Gillingham. "Obviously when you come to a new club you don't know anyone. Some people hit the ground running and others take a wee bit of time. Ethan took a bit of time but in training we've seen the reason why we brought him here: his pace, directness and the fact he can shift so fast. He's a good signing for us."