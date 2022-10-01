News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

How Doncaster Rovers battled to a 2-1 win over League 2 strugglers Rochdale

Doncaster Rovers will be aiming to make it three wins from three when they take on League Two strugglers Rochdale.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 8:01 pm

Gary McSheffrey’s side will be hoping to cash in on their next two fixtures against the division’s basement boys and continue their resurgence up the table following three straight defeats in September.

They beat Crawley Town 4-1 last time out.

This afternoon’s opponents are undergoing a revival of their own under new boss Jim Bentley, however, having also won their last two matches.

Kieran Agard celebrates scoring the opening goal against Rochdale.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Scroll down for live updates.

A general view of the Crown Oil Arena (photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:59

Key Events

  • Both sides have won their last two fixtures in league and cup
  • Rochdale head into the clash bottom of the table after Hartlepool snatch late draw against Mansfield on Friday night
  • Doncaster name unchanged starting XI with Reo Griffiths replacing Lee Tomlin on the bench
Show new updates
Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:59

FT 2-1

It wasn’t pretty but Rovers scrapped well at times and scored two good goals through their strikers. They will need days like today to go their way if they are to win promotion. Onto Hartlepool.

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:53

Five minutes added on

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:51

Rovers sub

Charlie Seaman replaces Luke Molyneux

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:49

Attendance

3,264

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:48

Rochdale subs

Jim McNulty and Femi Seriki are replaced by Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Rayhaan Tulloch

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:41

Doncaster have 11 men behind the ball

Could be a long final 15 minutes or so.

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:38

Double Rochdale switch

James Ball and Toumani Diagouraga go off in place of Ian Henderson and Connor Malley

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:36

Rovers sub

Reo Griffiths is on for Kyle Hurst and Harrison Biggins replaces Kieran Agard.

That’ll see Doncaster sit with a third central midfielder and try to see this one out.

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:32

GOAL - 2-1 Doncaster

George Miller gets it with a low finish from inside the box. They don’t deserve it - they had been living dangerously - but who cares?!

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:26

Rochdale sub

Tyrese Sinclair is off for Abraham Odoh.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
League 2RochdaleJim BentleyCrawley Town