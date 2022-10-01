How Doncaster Rovers battled to a 2-1 win over League 2 strugglers Rochdale
Doncaster Rovers will be aiming to make it three wins from three when they take on League Two strugglers Rochdale.
Gary McSheffrey’s side will be hoping to cash in on their next two fixtures against the division’s basement boys and continue their resurgence up the table following three straight defeats in September.
They beat Crawley Town 4-1 last time out.
This afternoon’s opponents are undergoing a revival of their own under new boss Jim Bentley, however, having also won their last two matches.
- Both sides have won their last two fixtures in league and cup
- Rochdale head into the clash bottom of the table after Hartlepool snatch late draw against Mansfield on Friday night
- Doncaster name unchanged starting XI with Reo Griffiths replacing Lee Tomlin on the bench
It wasn’t pretty but Rovers scrapped well at times and scored two good goals through their strikers. They will need days like today to go their way if they are to win promotion. Onto Hartlepool.
Five minutes added on
Rovers sub
Charlie Seaman replaces Luke Molyneux
Attendance
3,264
Rochdale subs
Jim McNulty and Femi Seriki are replaced by Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Rayhaan Tulloch
Doncaster have 11 men behind the ball
Could be a long final 15 minutes or so.
Double Rochdale switch
James Ball and Toumani Diagouraga go off in place of Ian Henderson and Connor Malley
Rovers sub
Reo Griffiths is on for Kyle Hurst and Harrison Biggins replaces Kieran Agard.
That’ll see Doncaster sit with a third central midfielder and try to see this one out.
GOAL - 2-1 Doncaster
George Miller gets it with a low finish from inside the box. They don’t deserve it - they had been living dangerously - but who cares?!
Rochdale sub
Tyrese Sinclair is off for Abraham Odoh.