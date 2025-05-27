'He knows he's in for a fight' - Grant McCann on area of the pitch that Doncaster Rovers will strengthen

Grant McCann

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, was delighted to see two of his senior players commit to the club for next season.

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and striker Billy Sharp have both agreed one-year extensions for the 2025-26 campaign. Rovers will return to the third tier next term after a successful season that saw them lift the League Two title.

Whilst Sharp played a big part in that - indeed, he scored the promotion-clinching win over Bradford in April - Lawlor didn't play a single league minute. Chelsea loanee Ted Sharman-Lowe donned the gloves in all 46 league outings.

Nevertheless, McCann says both men's experience is invaluable. He also confirmed a new arrival in the goalkeeping department, to compliment Lawlor and rookie Jake Oram, is high on his agenda.

"We're delighted that Lawsy has signed. I speak all the time about character and he brings a lot of that, McCann said.

"He's going to work very hard to push next year to be the number one. We will bring another goalkeeper in but Lawsy knows he's in for a fight and he's all for that.

"As for Billy, he adds tremendous experience. But also as a person, he brings so much on and off the pitch. He'll be fighting too.

"He's bigger than just what you see out on the pitch. It's the work he does on the training ground, with the younger players and that's massive for us.

"Those two plus Owen Bailey, Jamie Sterry, Joe Ironside - they're all starting to come to the fore now. They're big characters and it's about getting the balance right."

There is a possibility Sharman-Lowe could return to South Yorkshire next season. The Free Press recently reported that the club and player would be keen on a reunion although there is plenty of interest from rival clubs, both at home and abroad.

Bolton Wanderers appear to be the front-runners for his signature although matters could be complicated by his involvement in this summer's European Championships with England's under-21s.

Sharman-Lowe won his first cap for Lee Carsley's side last season thanks to fine form with Rovers and last week was included in a provisional squad ahead of the tournament in Slovakia. The group will be whittled down to a final 23-man squad on June 6 so it's unlikely anything happens before that date.

Chelsea, who exercised a year's extension in Sharman-Lowe's contract, will ultimately have the final say in where he plays his football next term.