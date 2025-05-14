Ted Sharman-Lowe would be open to a return to Doncaster Rovers next season, the Free Press understands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the final decision on the goalkeeper's destination will ultimately be made by his parent club Chelsea amid a glut of interest - at home and abroad - in the 22-year-old.

Sharman-Lowe enjoyed a break-out campaign in 2024-25 after arriving on a season-long loan arrangement from the Premier League giants. He played every single minute of Rovers' League Two title win, keeping 13 clean sheets and posting some impressive performances, most notably when he made a vital penalty save in the final home game of the season against Bradford City - a stop that effectively allowed them to clinch promotion with a game to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also won his first call-up to the England under-21s thanks to his form with Grant McCann's side. He made his debut against Portugal in March and is said to be in with a sizeable chance of being named in Lee Carsley's upcoming squad for the European Championships in Slovakia as they look to defend the title they won two years ago.

Ted Sharman-Lowe enjoyed a hugely successful season on loan at Rovers.

Rovers are keen on bringing Sharman-Lowe back to South Yorkshire as they prepare for an assault on League One but they will be acutely aware they face stern competition.

He is still under contract at Chelsea but amid a deep pool of goalkeepers another loan seems inevitable. But as well as EFL interest, there is also said to be European clubs sniffing around.

Rovers are searching for at least one stopper this summer. A contract offer has been put to number two Ian Lawlor with a decision expected shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after clinching the title at Notts County, McCann intimated that he'd be keen to bring back some of the loanees who helped win promotion saying: "The loan players will have to go back to their parent clubs, for sure. But we'd like to keep some of them and we'll have early conversations about that. But there's no guarantees."