'Handed them three points' - Bradford City boss Graham Alexander's verdict on Doncaster Rovers loss

Graham Alexander, the Bradford City manager, had no complaints after watching his side lose 3-1 to Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's team were good value for the win against opponents who they came up with from League Two last term. All four goals were scored in the first half, with Luke Molyneux's header opening the scoring before Will Swan restored parity after an error from Thimothee Lo-Tutala. But from that point Rovers took the initiative with Jordan Gibson - an ex-Bantam - and Billy Sharp both finding the net. With a two-goal buffer, Rovers then held firm to move joint-top of League One.

For City, it was a first defeat of the season. Alexander, speaking post-match, believes the first 45 minutes cost his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were outcompeted in the first half," he said. "The goals we conceded were basic level, to say the least.

Bantams' chief Graham Alexander. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"Our press was really good and we made them play it long. But we just didn’t deal with the long ball at all, with the first contact, second balls we were just so far down in the first half that it gave us a mountain to climb.

"We just wanted to get to half-time at 2-1 and correct it. But we concede a third which was terrible – it was just non-competitive and anyone’s going to score against you if you play like that. We were too passive in certain situations.

"I think it started from kick-off. They hit it 60, 70 yards forward. We don't make hte first contact and it lands in our box and then after that we got spooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to be better than that. I thought we did to be fair, responded well and were the dominant team but the mistake for the second goal punctured that good feeling and the momentum. And then the goal before half-time is a similar one, error after error to be honest.

"For the Stockport game last month, I had no qualms at half-time that they were miles better and deserved to be in front. I couldn't say that from today's game. And that's not taking anything off Doncaster at all. They're a good team and proved it last year and are proving it this year. But we've handed them three points today."