Grant McCann's verdict after ex-Doncaster Rovers midfielder lands shock Manchester United move
The 35-year-old left the Eco-Power Stadium last summer, having seen his contract wind down. Across two spells the midfielder made 267 appearances and scored 46 goals.
He has now taken on a player-coach role with the Red Devils, having played as a trialist in their under-21s' pre-season programme. Rowe was on United's books as a teenager ahead of joining Stockport County back in 2003 and has now completed a dream move back to Old Trafford.
Rovers chief Grant McCann says he is delighted by Rowe's move.
"I'm delighted for Rowey," he said. "I think that role will suit him really well. I know it's something he's keen on doing, the coaching side of it.
"Even when we had meetings at the training ground he would always bring a book and would write certain points down, so he definitely has the idea of making himself into a coach.
"I think it's a really good idea. I don't know if all Premier League clubs do it but I like the idea of having a coach out on the pitch. We've got a few of our own with Billy Sharp, Richard Wood and Joe Ironside! It's great to see where players can talk and sit with the younger ones, review and discuss it. I hope he does well and I think he will because he's a top guy."
There is a possibility he could be making a quickfire return to Rovers, as United's under-21s are in their EFL Trophy group. The teams are scheduled to meet in DN4 on Tuesday, September 24.
